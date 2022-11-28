TURA: The war of words within the BJP between former MLA John Leslee K Sangma and District General Secretary Wilver Greham Danggo continues as Sangma in a sarcastic response on Sunday said it was sad and unfortunate if Danggo’s claim of the Tura MDC being given the step-motherly treatment by the very party he worked so hard as a karakyartha is true.

“I have nothing to say regarding the step-motherly treatment being meted out to the incarcerated Tura MDC who was released on bail recently after being arrested on a series of POCSO cases including the rape of a 3-year-old minor girl and 30 criminal cases as given in the media. If he has been given a step-motherly treatment by the very party where he had worked so hard as a karyakarta to strengthen as claimed by Dango then it is sad and unfortunate,” Leslee said in a statement.

The former MLA also said Danggo, as a general secretary of the district, should have been aware of the rules and duties of the party where a member is refrained from taking a party dispute to any other agency outside the party, including print and electronic media, under disciplinary rules 10 (e) of the BJP’s constitution.

With regard to the allegation of corruption against him, the former MLA said, “As far as the RTI finding is concerned, I welcome any inquiry even by the CBI or members of the Development Committee and I advise Wilbur to kindly do that in the interest of the people. However, this same RTI was used by the incarcerated MDC Bernard Marak in the last election while he was campaigning for Conrad Sangma. He never filed any complaint and the matter died down and after the election, he lost interest, and now only after five years it has been raised again.”

“Another point about the RTI is that there was a flaw or a goof up by the TMB in the reply as incomplete MP schemes were included in the reply as MLA scheme except in one locality where the contractor who didn’t start the work and misled both the office and the MLA was pulled up after I filed a complaint and made to refund the entire money of Rs 2 lakh to the locality through the office. I am grateful to Bernard and his RTI for the opportunity to correct that,” he added.

The former MLA also made a veiled attack on Danggo while referring to his past and said, “I know that Wilbur Marak was once a personal trainer in a school and we all know how he functions. Maybe, he still wants to function that way which is not healthy for the party. All said and done, I wish the BJP District Committee the best and take this opportunity to close this chapter at least from my side, and move on with a note – not all storms come to disrupt your life, some come to clear your path.”

