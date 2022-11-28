Shillong: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya has announced that it will contest all 60 assembly constituencies in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections.

This was informed by National Secretary, BJP, Rituraj Sinha, on Monday at the party office after welcoming seven leaders into the fold.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The party also announced the BJP membership drive in Meghalaya with the slogan ‘Modi for development, BJP for Meghalaya’ as its tagline. “You need to dial or give a call to the number is 8360006060. We will start the process of you joining the BJP in Meghalaya. I know that lakhs and lakhs of youth, women, village folk, farmers, young educated professionals, doctors and lawyers. People from all walks of life would come out to support Prime Minister Modi and show him that Meghalaya today is ready to welcome the Lotus symbol and the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” mentioned Sinha.

The national secretary stated that BJP feels pain looking at Meghalaya and feels that it deserves more looking at the development work that is happening when compared to its neighbouring state (Assam) and how it has developed in the last six years.

“One feels pain that why we cannot do more in the state of Meghalaya and for the people of Meghalaya. It deserves better health care, and better education facilities. Meghalaya is still suffering from power cuts and electricity issues. In Meghalaya, there are still many interior parts the road connectivity is not as good as it should be in a developed state. There are a lot of areas where Meghalaya deserves better,” stated Sinha.

He added that this can only happen with support from the central government in Delhi. The party feels that Meghalaya has tried many options and it is now time for Meghalaya to consider a double engine government, a government of BJP in the Centre with the government of BJP in the state of Meghalaya.

According to the BJP national secretary, PM Modi has converted the Look East policy into the Act East Policy. “He just not talks about the Northeast. He is s the only Prime Minister in independent India, who has visited the Northeast more than 50 times. At all those times, he has given something new whether it is an airport, railway connectivity, road connectivity, or many such new things,” claimed Sinha.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Stating that the PM is committed to doing more for Meghalaya, Sinha said that under PM Modi, in 2022 Meghalaya’s share of central taxes is more than 6000 crore rupees from 600 to 6000 crores. “10 times Meghalaya’s share of central taxes has been increased. In addition to that, the central government’s support for Meghalaya has increased more than three times since 2014. Under Prime Minister Modi there is a concerted effort to bring benefit to the people of Meghalaya,” added Sinha.

As many as 21 lakh people of Meghalaya which is almost more than 2/3 of the total population have received free rice under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, claims the national secretary.

He added that more than 70,000 people who did not have homes in rural and urban areas have been given homes. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 35,000 plus homes have been constructed and delivered already. Others are in progress. Under PM Modi 2.6 lakh houses in Meghalaya which is 52% of the households in Meghalaya have received piped water connection under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Also Read | Three Meghalaya MLAs submit resignation to speaker

Trending Stories









