Ampati: A chance discovery at Kendrakona village in Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills has led to excitement in the area after fire reportedly began to gush out from a hole in the ground when villagers were drilling deep for groundwater for their paddy field.

The incident allegedly took place on Sunday afternoon with videos of the same going viral on social media.

The villagers immediately informed the Fire and Emergency Service (F&ES) in Mahendraganj, who rushed to the spot and doused the fire. However, a type of froth began to ooze out from the same hole and continued for some time.

For the safety of residents, the area was immediately cordoned off. No injuries or casualties were reported till the filling of the report. With no one from the administration being able to verify the facts, a lot of questions still remain unanswered.

“As we don’t have experts in our district to understand what exactly has been found, the matter has been informed to the state government for further necessary action. We don’t know if they have come across some oil reserve or fuel dump and this can only be confirmed after experts visit the place,” deputy commissioner of SWGH, G Kharmawphlang said.

“There are many places where ONGC carried out oil exploration in the past. But people began to occupy those places after oil exploration was stopped in those areas. The fire could be because of residue left behind by the company during the exploration. We don’t know what exactly it is and why fire oozed out of the ground,” a senior officer of SWGH administration said.

As per sources, experts are expected to arrive at the Kendrakona village soon to review the situation and to understand if the chance drilling has actually led to the discovery of an oilfield.

