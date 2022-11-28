Shillong: BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha on Monday demanded the resignation of the state home minister Lahkmen Rymbui, stating that the latter was “unable to discharge his duties”.

Sinha also appealed to the Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma to provide government jobs to at least one member of each of the families who lost their loved ones in the Mukroh firing on November 22.

Sinha, along with other leaders of the party, visited Mukroh on Sunday evening to interact with the families.

“BJP has gone to the village and extended financial assistance to each of the families and shared their sorrow. Most other political parties have not even taken the pain of travelling all the way and meeting the ones who have suffered,” stated Sinha.

He added that if Assam State Police has acted out of line, the party will make an appeal to the state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. A delegation led by BJP state president Ernest Mawrie will be going to meet Srama on November 30 to present their case.

Sinha added that the state home minister hails from Jaintia Hills region. “The way the police is managed in Meghalaya, with everything centred around Shillong and not adequate support for the people in the interior areas, I think it is time for the home minister to take some responsibility. He should resign because he has been unable to discharge his duties,” demanded Sinha.

Making an appeal to the people to avoid violence, Sinha said that violence is not going to be a solution to any problem.

