Shillong: Amid the ongoing tension in Meghalaya over the firing incident at Mukroh village, the Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) on Sunday appealed to different communities and organisations to stay calm and exercise restrain from indulging in any unruly activities that may further escalate tension.

Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence in Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills along the Assam-Meghalaya border, about 100 km from the capital Shillong, in the early hours of November 22.

KJCLF Secretary Rev EH Kharkongor in a statement also urged the Meghalaya government to show efficiency and compassion in restoring normalcy in the state at the earliest.

The forum also expressed condolences to the bereaved families of those killed in the firing incident.

Noting that the incident has led to violent agitations across the state, the KJCLF said that a solution cannot be achieved by resorting to violence and unruly activities.

“The prevailing unrest in the state has affected people and particularly the students who are going to appear for their exams. Those miscreants who resort to violence in the name of justice should be brought to book,” said Kharkongor.

Meanwhile, women activists Angela Rangad and Agnes Kharshiing have called for public deliberation on peace and justice on Monday at 2 pm at Don Bosco Youth Centre in Shillong.

“This politics of violence has started thriving because we as citizens do not question the perpetrators and the institutions that nurture this. It is important for us who believe in peace, justice, and human rights to come together to share our ideas and concerns regarding the breakdown of law and order in our state. Voices of peace and pluralism need to be heard,” mentioned the activists.

