Baghmara: The Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE), Rongara has raised strong objections against the construction company tasked with the construction of the Ranikor-Baghmara two-laning road, after it was found that the company was illegally mining sand from the river banks in the South Garo Hills (SGH) district.

In a complaint to the deputy commissioner of the district, the pressure group provided conclusive proof of the company using heavy machines at two river sites in the district to illegally extract sand and stone gravel. Videos of the same acts were also provided.

The road construction of the highway is being undertaken by two construction companies — Narendra Sharma Construction (NSC) and Niddhi Creative Infrastructure Limited (NCIL). The construction of the Ranikor-Baghmara road began in 2021.

The damage caused on the two river banks — Rongdi River near Rongara and Mahadev River near Mahadeo — by the illegal acts of the company was identified by ADE.

“They are using small, medium, and heavy machines to extract the materials from the river sites. These are being done without following due process and in complete violation of the laws. We have met the DC to inform him of the issue and have asked to take action against the company (s) involved in the act,” informed ADE president for its Rongara regional unit, Xenyan D Sangma.

Sangma added that such acts were causing irreversible damage to the river and environment. “It is also against the law as river beds are out of the purview of mining activities,” he added.

A copy of the complaint has also been forwarded to the director of Balpakram National Park and the DFO of SGH, Baghmara Division.

