Shillong: The Save Hynñiewtrep Mission (SHM), a conglomeration of five NGOs, on Saturday burnt effigies of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Home Minister Amit Shah in front of the CM residence.

The Save Hynñiewtrep Mission comprises Hynñiewtrep Youth Council, Hynñiewtrep Achik National Movement, Jaiñtia Students Movement, Confederation of Ri Bhoi People and East Jaintia National Council.

During the gathering, HANM president Lamphrang Kharbani alleged that the government has taken the border issue for granted. “We want to send a clear message to the government that if they can’t protect the land and borders of the indigenous people, then issue us gun licenses legally. Issue it to all youths above 18 years and then we will take it upon ourselves to protect our own land,” said Kharbani.

HYC president Robertjune Kharjahrin condemned the government’s decision to suspend the internet. He said the internet suspension has affected the students and common people. “This is nothing but the government’s motive to minimise the damage done by the NPP for the upcoming elections,” said Kharjahrin.

“Had the Meghalaya government resolved the second phase within 45 days (as stated in a notification) after forming the Regional Committee, the Mukroh firing wouldn’t have taken place,” Kharjahrin claimed.

He further said, “Enough is enough, we have lost many lives. It is time to pressure not the Chief Minister but the 36 MLAs of the Khasi-Jaintia region to take it seriously and solve the border dispute.”

“Inquiry should be in Meghalaya”

Meanwhile, fearing that there will be injustice, the Save Hynñiewtrep Mission on Saturday demanded that the Mukroh killing inquiry should be in Meghalaya and not in West Karbi Anglong.

Roy Synrem, Hynñiewtrep Youths Council (HYC) general secretary, said they don’t accept the CBI inquiry.

Condemning the Meghalaya police for failing to file an FIR, Synrem said if CBI is roped in to inquire into the incident, the case should be registered within West Jaintia Hills District. “We won’t accept if this particular case is tried in West Karbi Anglong,” he said.

“There won’t be justice and if it is tried within West Karbi Anglong then it means that we have already given Meghalaya to Assam,” Synrem added.

He said the main programme’s main objective was to express their resentment towards the state government and central government.

Recalling the statement made by Amit Shah during the plenary session of the North East Council, Synrem said “Shah said that before we celebrate the 75th year of Independence, the BJP government will make an effort to resolve all border disputes in NE. But we find these are just mere statements and no action has been taken.”

He added that the incident at Mukroh is due to the inefficiency and lack of sincerity of the state and central governments

A one-minute silence was also observed for those who lost their lives in the incident.

