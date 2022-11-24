Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that he would act on his request for a probe by a central agency into the “firing by Assam Police” along the states’ border.

CM Conrad K Sangma made the statement following his meeting with Shah in New Delhi. A delegation consisting of Meghalaya cabinet ministers met with Shah to apprise him about the unfortunate firing incident in Mukroh village that claimed six lives.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We have requested Hon’ble HM & GoI to constitute a Central Agency Inquiry either through CBI/NIA or any appropriate agency so that action is taken against those guilty of this inhuman act. The Union Home Minister has given the assurance to constitute an enquiry under a central agency. The order for the same will come out soon. We thank HM for his positive response,” said Sangma during a press conference at Meghalaya House Delhi.

The CM also shared with the Union Home Minister that the root cause of the tension that has been building up in the area and the other areas has to do with the long-pending border issue between Assam & Meghalaya.

He added that different incidents have led to the situation becoming tenser which ultimately led to the situation where the incident happened in Mukroh. “Therefore, it is imperative that all efforts should be made to ensure that the border dispute is settled,” added Sangma.

The chief minister stated that with the incident at Mukroh, the ongoing border talks with Assam has hit a hurdle and there are a lot of areas where trust has to be rebuilt therefore the intervention of GoI is necessary to this end.

The Meghalaya government also discussed the safety and security of the people in the border area, especially in sensitive and disputed zones and has urged GoI to initiate a process for both state governments to come together to ensure such incidents do not reoccur in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The government urged for the support of the Centre to ensure that the basic supply of essential commodities should not be disrupted and for the cooperation of neighbouring states for the same.

Also Read | Mukroh ground report: ‘Assam Police killed five farmers, not smugglers’

Trending Stories









