Tura: Four groups from Garo Hills- the ADE, FKJGP, AYWO and FAF have requested the closure of shops in Garo Hills for 2 hours from 1 PM to 3 PM on Friday, November 25, as mark of solidarity with the families of the victims killed in the firing by Assam police in Mukroh on Tuesday.

The organizations however made it clear that it was not being forced but merely an appeal in the form of a Non-Cooperation Movement (NCM).

The groups added that emergency services like ambulances, pharmacies and school students would be exempted from the NCM.

