Guwahati: Meghalaya government has suspended internet in Shillong and six other districts following the death of six people at Mawong in West Jaintia Hills to clamp down on rumour mongering and avert any untoward incident.

The authorities have decided to suspend internet services in seven districts namely, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern Khasi Hills, Western Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills,” the Meghalaya government said in a statement.

The ongoing Shillong Literary Festival and the Cherry Blossom festival were also cancelled for November 22.

Assam Police PRO, Rajib Saikia told EastMojo that vehicular movement has been restricted in the Assam-Meghalaya Border on the Jorabat side in Guwahati, but there is no ‘ban’ on vehicle movement as such.

A Ri Bhoi official confirmed that despite online reports, the Meghalaya Police had not banned vehicle entry or sealed borders, and that only Assam Police had issued a verbal advisory, cautioning people from travelling to Meghalaya.

Swapnil Tembe, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, also told EastMojo they were monitoring the situation and that the borders remain open.

According to sources, Cachar Police Superintendent Numal Mahatta has reached the border area to take stock of the situation.

The incident occurred around 3 am when locals of Mukhroh village went to intervene in the arrest of a few locals by Assam police.

Rangbah Shnong of Mukroh Hamboi Sumer said Assam Police went to Mukhroh village to investigate the illegal loading of logs on trucks.

Locals claim that Assam police arrested villagers who were on their way to their farms.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident.

