Meghalaya: NEOG stakeholders' felicitated at event in Shillong

Shillong: Meghalaya Commissioner and Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Dr Vijay Kumar on Monday felicitated the various committees and stakeholders of the recently concluded North East Olympic Games (NEOG) at an event held at the State Convention Centre in Shillong.

Dr Kumar, who is also the CEO of the North East Olympic Games, said such a get-together was required to celebrate the accomplishments of the various committees and stakeholders that made NEOG a “rousing success”.

Dr Kumar, while lauding the collective efforts put in by the various committees in the success of the games, said the success of NEOG in Meghalaya has demonstrated that anything can be achieved when committed efforts are made.

He said that a coffee table book documenting the various NEOG events will soon be published. He also said that intensive documentation of the same will be done by the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner.

During the programme, various stakeholders who were involved with the NEOG 2022 offered their feedback, experiences and suggestions.

Others who spoke included Additional CEO, NEOG, CVD Diengdoh, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo, SP East Khasi Hills Sylvester Nongtynger, and Director Sports & Youth Affairs S Awasthi, among others.

