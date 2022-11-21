Tura: The campaign for the BJP for the Tura seats continued to gain support with at least 200 people from within the South and North Tura constituency joining the BJP in a ceremony last week, on Friday.

The new members were welcomed to the party by the BJP South Tura ticket aspirant, Bernard Marak, in its offices in Babupara in Tura.

