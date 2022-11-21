Shillong: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) on Monday met with the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairperson to discuss the slow recruitment process.

President of FKJGP Dundee Khongsit termed the meeting “fruitful”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Khongsit stated that the MPSC chief cited the slow process of recruitment to a large number of applicants. “If there is an advertisement for five posts, thousands apply for it,” said Khongsit.

The federation had recently demanded the state government come up with a ‘State Employment Policy’, the idea that was turned down by Chief Minister as there were many such policies in the state.

Khongsit, reacting to this, felt that it was irresponsible of the CM to think that it is not mandatory since the state employment policy will not only be for the government sector.

“Job opportunities are in all sectors and as an organisation, we know that the government alone cannot accommodate all unemployed youths so other sectors have to be looked into. By having our own state employment policy, the government can come up with a provision that 80 out of 100 employed people in the private sector should be local residents,” said Khongsit.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Is TMC changing the election dynamics of the state?

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









