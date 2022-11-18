Tura: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) general secretary, MP Abhishek Banerjee made his first foray into the Garo Hills region as part of a two-day visit where he inaugurated the party’s office in the Te’teng Aja locality in the town of Tura.

He was joined in the event by other TMC leaders, including the Meghalaya in-charge, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, state president, Charles Pyngrop, leader of the opposition, Mukul Sangma and George Lyngdoh.

Speaking to small group of party workers after the inauguration, Banerjee said, “This is something that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you very much for the warm welcome and for the chance of being here today. The TMC is here to be with all of you and we are a party that is of the people, for the people and by the people.”

During the course of the conversation, Abhishek named former CM Mukul Sangma as the Chief Minister candidate for the party.

“There were hopes in the minds of the people as well as aspirations that development will take place. However there has only been disappointment. This proxy government, the MDA has been nothing but the Meghalaya Disaster Alliance. If you want change that you wish for, all of you need to come forward and work to bring that change,” he urged.

He added that the TMC will not budge an inch in its fight against the autocratic forces that he stated wanted to rule from Guwahati and Delhi.

“Like the sun rises from the east, this time India’s future will start from this very soil. I invite everyone to join us, the students, youth, people across all walks of life to come together and ensure that this corrupt, narcissistic MDA government is uprooted in the next 3 months and a progressive group of people (TMC) to ensure overall development of the state,” he started.

“We are here to give you your due. We are the only ones who are taking on the BJP. There is a speculation that many TMC leaders have jumped ship but if you check it’s the other way round with BJP legislators jumping onboard the TMC ship,” said Banerjee.

He took the case of Goa where the Congress claimed that they had the ability to take on the BJP but were decimated.

“We can’t allow the same to happen here. What we have said is that every vote to the Congress is a vote to the BJP. You need to vote for the two flowers to defeat these forces. We are ready to put in our blood, sweat behind you. It’s a fight between Meghalaya and Delhi. It’s a fight between those who want to belittle Meghalaya while sitting in their ivory towers in Delhi. It’s a fight of your self esteem and self respect,” stated the AITC leader.

“People think that if the TMC comes to power, Meghalaya will be dominated by Bengal. I assure you it is not the case. I promise you that Meghalaya will be dominated by Meghalaya. The son of the soil (referring to Mukul Sangma) will be the chief minister and he will not bow down to Delhi if he comes to power,” asserted Abhishek.

Talking about the defiance shown by TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek said that the entire paraphernalia of the BJP government was always at her because she refused to cow down.

“She has set an example for the rest of the country. Every agency is after her starting from the Election Commission. They tried every way to ensure she was stopped. They tried violence even in the constituency she was contesting from. She is the only woman of the country. I am sure that If Bengal can do, Meghalaya can do and so can the rest of the country. We have to be the example.

“Why is Meghalaya being treated like a small district and I mean a district consciously? They don’t see Meghalaya as a state. They think Meghalaya is a district of 2 parliamentary seats. It has to be seen as a full fledged state for the people to get their due. It is a state that is full of resources, bio diversity. The name itself is a testimony to what it is and this needs to be maintained,” added the TMC general secretary.

