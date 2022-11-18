Shillong: Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie on Friday claimed three legislators are expected to join the BJP next month.

Mawrie informed that the MLAs willing to switch to the saffron party are either from the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led NPP or the TMC.

Speculations are rife that TMC’s Hima Shangpliang will be joining the BJP.

The BJP state president said several candidates have shown their interest to contest the 2023 Assembly election on BJP tickets.

If sources are to be believed, in North Shillong, the BJP has two aspiring candidates – former IPS officer Mariahom Kharkrang and Michael Kharsyntiew.

Mawrie also aspires to contest the upcoming polls from the 18-West Shillong constituency.

The party, however, has neither come out with a list of candidates nor made any formal announcement yet.

Mawrie said the selection procedure of the Central leadership has to be followed before making any official announcements of the candidates. He also informed that the state party has been directed by BJP parliamentary board to contest all 60 seats.

MDC Bernard Marak, who is expected to be a tough competitor for Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, was recently released from jail.

On MDC Bernard Marak contesting the poll, the party chief said that he is also an aspiring candidate from the Tura constituency. “Though the matter is subjudice, we have seen that Marak has got bail, which means there is no evidence of the charges made against him,” said Mawrie.

He said the party is confident of forming the next government. “The people of the state want a change and the BJP is the only alternative.”

