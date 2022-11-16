Shillong: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Tuesday reassured the sportspersons that the state was working on upgrading infrastructure to ensure athletes receive top-class training in their home state.

The CM made the assurance while handing out medals to the winning teams on the penultimate day of the second edition of the North East Olympics Games.

“We are building a world-class stadium in JN Sports Complex at a cost of more than Rs 125 crore. The stadium will have an indoor basketball court. I will also speak to the DSO to ensure the facilities are provided on priority to our young women’s team,” the CM said in response to the Meghalaya Women’s Basketball Team Coach Cordialicia’s statement that the team had been training at Shillong’s NEIGRIHMS outdoor court and weather frequently hampered the practice sessions.

CM Conrad Sangma meeting the Meghalaya Women’s Basketball Team

The Meghalaya Women’s Basketball Team bagged a silver medal in the grand finale. The team had defeated Nagaland on Monday in the semi-final by a whopping margin of 67-18. The CM also handed over a trophy to Team Meghalaya for winning the highest medal tally in Athletics.

The CM also talked about the achievement of the state’s wrestling contingent. Meghalaya had no wrestling association until one was formed earlier this year in order to host the sport at the Games. Eleven wrestlers from Meghalaya entered the competition, all having made the jump from mixed martial arts.

“I learnt that the entire team was formed recently. All this while there was no Wrestling Federation. Our boys learnt and performed exceedingly well to win medals in such a big event as NEOG. I am really proud of you all,” the CM said.

Meghalaya Wrestling Team Manager & Vice President Wrestling Association, Isaiah Kharmawphlang, while conveying his thanks to the CM, said, “Yes, we had a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Association but since Wrestling is an Olympic event, we wanted to prove ourselves in that event. In last one year, we have had many opportunities to prove our mettle, including the NEOG.”

Also Read | NEOG Basketball: Sikkim win their first gold; Mizoram take men’s title



