NEOG: Mizoram beat Meghalaya to lift U-21 men's football gold in intense final

Shillong: Mizoram broke the hearts of Meghalaya’s fans but delighted their own by winning the final 2-1 in the U-21 men’s football competition at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 at the MFA turf, Polo Ground, here on Wednesday.

After a goalless but thrilling first half, Rohlupuia scored in the 54th minute for Mizoram, followed by Malsawmtluanga in the 80th. Oresterwell Langshiang scored a goal seven minutes later for the hosts, but they could not find another.

Manipur U-17 women’s team

The ground was packed to capacity, with some spectators having waited for hours under the scorching sun to get their tickets, which were free but in limited number. The fans were subdued before the match, saving their energy to cheer every time a player’s name was read out.

Expecting a large crowd, the Meghalaya Football Association set up giant screens at the nearby First Ground for fans who could not grab a seat at Polo Ground, to see the match streamed live.

Meghalaya appeared a little nervous at the start, with their defence looking vulnerable and passing a little unsure, which was understandable given the enormous pressure and hopes that were on them.

The first 10 minutes completely belonged to Mizoram but the home team started to come together after that.

The game came to life in the second half, when Rohlupuia’s shot took a deflection off a defender and wrongfooted the goalkeeper, Rajat Paul Lyngdoh, before going into the net.

Meghalaya then had several chances of their own, but Everbrightson Mylliempdah missed a tap and Figo Syndai was wide with one header and had another flick gathered by the opposition goalkeeper.

Immediately after the latter incident, Mizoram countered quickly up the left with a cross to the centre where Mawawmtluanga gathered it, swerved past one defender and scored.

With 10 minutes left to play, there was much for Meghalaya to do, but they had a bit of luck when the Mizoram keeper spilled a cross and the waiting Oresterwell Langshiang was able to squeeze it in.

However, despite being cheered on by their fans, Meghalaya were unable to find the equaliser and the match went to Mizoram, whose fans packed one section of the ground.

Earlier, mighty Manipur bagged the U-17 women’s gold by beating Arunachal Pradesh 4-0 in the 9am kick-off. The bronze medals went to Manipur (U-21 men) and Mizoram (U-17 women), who won their respective third place matches yesterday.

Individual awards were also given. In the U-17 women’s category these were Keisham Melody Chanu of Manipur (Golden Glove), Loktongbam Shelia Devi of Manipur (Golden Boot), Angel Tamang of Arunachal Pradesh (Player of the Tournament).

In the U-21 men’s category, H Lalrinzuala of Mizoram was awarded the Golden Glove, Joseph Lalvenhima of Mizoram the Golden Boot, and Figo Syndai of Meghalaya the Player of the Tournament.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma was present at the medal ceremony. Also present were sports and youth affairs minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, and chief secretary Donald P Wahlang.

