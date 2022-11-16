Meghalaya: Kalaichar Border Haat to reopen from Nov 30 after two years

Ampati: In an attempt to reopen Kalaichar Border Haat after two years, Indo-Bangla Joint Border Haat Management Committee meeting was convened between Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills, Gideon Kharmawphlang and District Magistrate of Kurigram, Bangladesh, Md. Rezaul Karim on Tuesday at Kalaichar Border Hatt premises.

The discussions were conducted in the presence of various other officials of the District Administration of South West Garo Hills, which included Steve Rynjah, Superintendent of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioners, BADO, among many others, various officials of Bangladesh Administration, including Customs Officer and also Haat Committee members.

SWGH DC Gideon Kharmawphlang accompanied by Bangladeshi officials inspecting the border haat premises during an at Kalaichai

Both parties mutually agreed to reopen Kalaichar Border Haat from November 30, 2022, which will function twice a week, viz. Monday and Wednesday. Both parties also consented to trade 62 commodities, increase the number of vendors to 50, beautification of Border Haat premises and also repair the fencing around the Haat premises. It was also decided that the joint Border Haat Committee will sit for a meeting at least once a year.

Kalaichar Border Haat remained closed due to the pandemic and the pending implementation of the agendas mutually agreed upon in the last meeting of September 2019 will be implemented once the Haat reopens.

