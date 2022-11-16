Guwahati: Meghalaya TMC on Tuesday strengthened its base with a major block-level meeting in Rajabala, West Garo Hills.

During the meeting, Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislature party leader and leader of the opposition Mukul Sangma, Meghalaya TMC Rangsakona MLA Zenith Sangma, MDC of Balachanda Agassi Marak, Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress Committee (MPTCC) secretary Alhaz Abdul Hussain, MPTCC general secretary Mukul Das, and Meghalaya TMC leader from Rajabala, Mizanur Kaziwere were present.

Addressing the crowd of supporters, Mukul Sangma emphasised on the need of exercising democratic rights mindfully. “The fate of our country is decided through people, through their participation in democracy, to be precise. Every person must exercise their democratic rights for the betterment of the country and our society,” he said.

Speaking on the rehabilitation of surrendered militants, Sangma said, “At the Assembly, politicians from the current dispensation are proudly showcasing a decreased number of murders, kidnaps and other crimes. But who rehabilitated them? During my tenure as chief minister, we used a multi-pronged comprehensive approach to restore order and peace.”

Taking a jibe at the ruling dispensation’s promotion of favouritism, he explained, “After Bangladesh’s liberation, border haats were closed. During my tenure, those haats were re-opened. I have inaugurated two haats myself. Of late, a committee has been formed to select people who can conduct business there. Under the MDA government, as nepotism and favouritism have pervaded all space, only their relatives or associates have received the necessary permission.”

Further electrifying the political mood in poll-bound Meghalaya, Sangma questioned if the NPP could manage to secure more than five or six seats in Garo Hills. “This data is revealed by the NPP’s survey and not mine,” he added.

