TURA: At a block-level meeting, opposition leader of the TMC in the state Dr Mukul Sangma on Wednesday slammed the NPP-led MDA government for the downfall of the education sector. He also blamed the ruling coalition for the non-completion of many PMGSY road projects in the state.

Mukul cornered the ruling government at the Block Level Meeting held at Phulbari in West Garo Hills.

Mukul held the MDA responsible for the alleged school shutdowns in the rural areas of Garo Hills. “We have come to learn that the government is not recruiting teachers anymore. They have also closed down schools in rural areas. I was one of those who got educated in a rural school and my existence depended on it,” he said.

“The former CM said that the” negligence of the MDA government to looking after the education scenario in such a manner would gravely affect the under privilege children who depend on rural schools for their education,” the former CM said.

“These rural schools were the only ones on which rural children depend for their education. But now, it would seem that they prefer to leave the children to their fate by doing nothing,” Mukul said.

Sangma also lambasted the MDA government for the non-completion of many PMGSY road projects during its tenure in the state.

“The current government has also drawn a blank with regard to many PMGSY road projects in the state. During my time, PMGSY roads were constructed by the state government as the centre could not provide sufficient funding. But by signing an agreement with the World Bank for funding in 2011, I was able to complete all PMGSY road projects,” Sangma claimed.

