Shillong: Despite three contenders up against her for the Meghalaya Assembly elections in 2023, East Shillong MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh says she is not under any pressure. The suspended Congress MLA, who has won three terms, doesn’t anticipate many hurdles.

Two independent candidates: 35-year-old Avner Pariat and 41-year-old Wanpynhun Kharsyntiew, and Congress candidate 41-year-old Manuel Badwar intend to contest from the East Shillong constituency.

However, Lyngdoh believes that an opponent shouldn’t be underestimated or treated as insignificant.

“It’s your work that is going to speak for you. It is your aura, the charisma that you bring forward in your work, and your performance in the Assembly, and in the constituency. So whether one is old, young, middle-aged, or very old — it doesn’t really matter. A candidate is a candidate. Do not underestimate their capacities,” Lyngdoh said.

She said that she will prove that she has more experience. Lyngdoh spoke of the progress she has brought to her constituency and believes that she has transformed the East Shillong constituency into one that no one could have imagined.

“Let them come, let them try. It’s always good to have an election rather than go uncontested. But this one time I feel a lot more at ease. Not so much under pressure and not so much under the radar. So that’s how I look at the 2023 elections,” said Lyngdoh.

Asked if those in their thirties should be governing the state, Lyngdoh called it a vague notion. She questioned how a 30-year-old’s mind could be smarter than hers.

Lyngdoh, 57, called out to her contenders for any debate. “It’s not age, it’s about your commitment. What is your next five-year plan? It’s completely wrong to think that I’m very old. I’m not very old. And I can assure you that any contender will have to work hard because I’m a hard-working babe. And I have brilliant ideas I have expressed and shown to the public that I act on my thinking, and I plan practically,” she said.

She added that a young person coming with shoddy ideas of mechanising the community will not work.

Asked if she could end the speculation of her joining other political parties, Lyngdoh said that it will be known between December 15-18. She added that she has taken people into consideration and as a team, it will be decided.

When asked if she was considering the National People’s Party (NPP), she refused to confirm or deny the rumours.

“I will let you know on the day that I officially join another party,” she said. On March 26, Lyngdoh confirmed to a local daily that she would be joining the NPP.

Speaking on the future of her constituency in 2023-2028, Lyngdoh said she aims to complete the Laitumkhrah market and to start on the Malki market at the earliest.

Lyngdoh added that the real issue faced in her constituency is the lack of motivation among the young people and the need to be nudged in the right direction. She plans to improve connectivity in terms of service providers since many areas in her constituency are still in the shadow area.

“I would also like to see more deserving individuals get scholarships to enroll in professional courses. It could be traditional professional courses, or self-training opportunities,” she said.

