Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated the Adokgre C&RD block in North Garo Hills in presence of MLAs Rupert Momin and Pongseng Marak.

Adokgre block has been carved out of Kharkutta C&RD block, one of the oldest block in the State, which covers 178 villages. The new block will cater to 43 villages in the area, which has a population of about 10,000 households.

Inaugurating the newly created block, the Chief Minister said, “PA Sangma had a close affinity with the people of Adokgre. He (PA Sangma) used to tell me about his plans to better the lives of the people. He had envisioned a better future for our people. I am happy to fulfil one of the long pending demands of Adokgre. The creation of this new block will enable the people to reap the benefits of the Government in a fast and efficient manner.”

He told the gathering that since 2018, the Government has been working towards creating better infrastructure facilities for its people with a priority to ensure better rural connectivity across the State.

“We have laid importance on improving road connectivity in rural areas and have initiated several projects across the State. The Adokgre to Mangsang road in this area is an example of this Government commitment. The progress of work is in advance stage and it will be completed soon,” the Chief Minister added.

Speaking at length on his late father and former Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chief Minister P. A. Sangma, the Chief Minister said, “One of his dream was to have a stadium for Adokgre, I am happy that the Chenanggre Stadium in Adokgre is in advance stage and will be completed soon.”

He also told the gathering that the government is bringing administration and governance closer to the people by establishing new C&RD blocks and Sub-Division.

“We are taking administration closer to the people. Public faces numerous challenges and hardships. We are here to provide the necessary services through the C&RD blocks across the State,” he added.

During his visit to Adokgre, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the temporary office of the new block.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday urged the farmers to register for Focus plus by December 4, so that they can avail its benefit.

Focus plus is an extension of Meghalaya’s biggest farmer welfare programme, wherein registered individual farmers receive Rs. 5000 cash benefit from the government. The Chief Minister said that the Government launched the Focus plus to celebrate the success of Focus scheme, which has benefited 4.5 lakh farmers, who had formed farmers collective under the banner of Producers Group.

He also distributed Focus plus card at Adokgre today and told the gathering that cash benefit transfer for the beneficiaries will be done in two installments – Rs. 1000 during registration and Rs. 4000 as second instalment.

The Chief Minister informed that the Government will be hosting a mega event to formally distribute the second instalment, wherein lakhs of farmers will receive the cash benefit from the government.

