NE Olympics: Meghalaya wins 3 gold medals in individual table tennis events

Shillong: From winning one gold in 2018, Meghalaya tripled their tally this time around at the 2nd North East Olympic Games‘ table tennis events which concluded here at the NEHU Indoor Hall today.

The hosts put on a brilliant display to win the mixed doubles final against Mizoram, the women’s doubles against Mizoram and the women’s singles against Tripura. Tanushree Dasgupta defended her women’s singles crown from 2018 and added to that by being part of the other two pairs that won gold.

Mizoram took the men’s singles and men’s doubles gold medals.

Meghalaya Table Tennis team

The women’s and men’s doubles finals were played last night. Dasgupta and Camelia Diengdoh of Meghalaya came from behind to beat Mizoram’s Lalthansangi and Malsawmtluangi 11-13, 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 in the women’s final before Alberto and John of Mizoram defeated Manipur’s L Bikram Singh and Y Boy Singh 11-9, 11-5, 11-7.

Today, Dasgupta and Suranjit Dey combined to defeat Alberto and Lalthangsangi of Mizoram 11-5, 12-10, 5-11, 11-7 to claim the gold in the mixed doubles title match and Meghalaya’s top women’s paddler then beat Sreyashi Chakraborty of Tripura 11-5, 11-2, 11-7, 11-13, 11-9.

Mizoram occupied both places in the men’s singles final, with Alberto defeating Lalruatsanga 9-11, 11-8, 11-1, 11-4, 12-10.

