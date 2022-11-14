Shillong: With three days still to go, the race for the overall champion’s title at the 2nd North East Olympic Games is hotting up, with Manipur closing the gap on Assam for first place, while host Meghalaya leapfrogged Mizoram for provisional fourth place.

As of 10 pm on Sunday, Assam had won 34 gold, 29 silver, and 19 bronze, ahead of second-placed Manipur who has 31 gold, 26 silver, and 25 bronze. Arunachal Pradesh remains in third place with a total of 14 bronze, 13 silver, and 18 bronze medals.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Up until yesterday, Meghalaya had acquired just 1 gold through cycling but was able to accomplish the jump to fourth, thanks to a rich haul of 5 gold medals in the athletics events that began on Sunday, 1 in golf, two (Nangkitbok Songthiang and one other) in wushu and one (Prem Chettri) in judo.

Assam, meanwhile, continued to dominate in the pool, winning all 4 events held on Sunday.

Tripura also earned their first taste of the yellow metal, with two golds in judo, which began at the Laban SC Indoor Stadium on Sunday. Their winners were Indrani Das and Uma Begum.

Manipur caught up with Assam thanks to a string of gold medals on the final day of the taekwondo competition at the Assam Rifles Indoor Stadium, winning 5 alone on Sunday.

Also read | NE Olympic Games: Assam to face Nagaland in basketball semifinal

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









