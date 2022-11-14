Shillong: Wrestling, which began on Monday at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022, is not an established sport in Meghalaya but appears to have great growth potential.

The wrestling bouts are being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Complex here – a first time for any such event in Shillong.

Wrestling match between Manipur (orange) and Nagaland (blue)

There was no wrestling association in the state until one was formed earlier this year in order to host wrestling at the Games. As many as 11 wrestlers from Meghalaya entered the competition of which five are women and six men.

All 11 players have made the jump from mixed martial arts (MMA), Wrestling Association of Meghalaya Vice-President Isaiah Kharmawphlang, who is well-known in the state for MMA, said. “They were given a crash course in their new sport by a coach from Manipur and fell in love with wrestling from the first day,” he added.

Wrestling match between Assam (red) vs Meghalaya (blue)

It has been a huge learning experience for the budding wrestlers from the host state but they will definitely gain valuable insights and understanding by tackling their more experienced opponents, with Manipur and Nagaland expected to dominate.

“The seed has been planted and wrestling is here to stay,” Kharmawphlang said.

“We from the Association have to nurture that seed and see that it grows,” he added.

Also Read | NE Olympics medal tally: Meghalaya climb to 4th; Manipur close on Assam for 1st place

