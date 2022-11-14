Shillong: It was a stellar day for Meghalaya in track and field athletics as the host state increased its medals tally by winning 5 gold medals at the SAI Training Centre on the NEHU campus on Sunday.

In athletics, Meghalaya has earned more gold medals than in the other disciplines combined. The state also earned 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

While Assam took 3 gold and 1 silver, Manipur claimed 2 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze. Tripura netted 2 silver and 1 bronze, Sikkim 2 silver, Mizoram 1 silver, Nagaland 3 bronze, and Arunachal 1 bronze respectively.

While Melibad Kro took gold for Meghalaya in the U-20 women’s javelin, Marso Kyndait, who won Meghalaya’s only athletic gold in the 1st NEOG in 2018, claimed the yellow metal again in the Above-20 men’s 1500m.

Skhemlang Suba, who proudly carried the flag for Meghalaya at the opening ceremony at the same venue on Thursday, was another gold medallist, this time in the U-20 men’s 800m. In the Above-20 women’s 400m, Gloryfy Kurbah bagged gold, while Daniel Wahlang did the same in the Above-20 men’s 10000m.

The other gold medal winners were M Al Ken Singh of Manipur (Above-20 men’s 400m), N Chaoba Devi of Manipur (Above-20 women’s 1500m), Arupjyoti Gogoi of Assam (U-20 boys’ 100m), Laimwn Narzary of Assam (Above-20 women’s high jump) and Manoj Swarginari (Above-20 men’s javelin).

