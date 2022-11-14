Meghalaya CM inaugurates Performing Arts & Culture Centre in Shillong

Shillong: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Monday inaugurated the much-awaited Shillong International Centre for Performing Arts & Culture (SICPAC) under the Department of Arts & Culture (DAC) at Mawkasiang.

This kind of infrastructure with huge seating capacity is the first-of-its-kind in the state.

SICPAC project boasts of an iconic RCC framed structure and the building cluster comprises different theatres and auditoria halls, like a multipurpose theatre with a capacity of 1739 seats, a small theatre with 302 seats, a Black Box Theatre with 574 seats, and an Open-Air Theatre with a standing capacity of 15,000 people, all connected through a central block surrounded with water bodies.

The composite structure is aesthetically placed on the hill slopes of Shillong overlooking a valley. The iconic structure has been built at a total cost of Rs 151.33 crore with fund support of Rs 136.20 crore from the Central Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR), and Rs 15.13 crore from the state.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, CM Sangma said, “The Shillong International Centre for Performing Arts & Culture will set a new benchmark as an infrastructure platform for Performing Arts in the national and international arena. The facility will serve as the venue for mega cultural events in the domains of dance, theatre, and music and also host film festivals and particularly showcase art and crafts from the northeast region. As an International Convention Centre with state-of-the-art amenities, the facility will offer an employable skill development course in art, music, films, television, and multimedia disciplines for the youth of Meghalaya as well as other North-eastern States. A small museum at this facility showcasing the State’s art and craft would be an added tourist attraction.”

A few of the available utilities at SICPAC include a contemporary art gallery, a sky theatre, a special exhibitions space, a VIP enclosure area, an auditorium hall with a rotating stage, a VIP banquet hall, a VIP lounge, automated elevators, a tribal museum, and administrative workspace, among other facilities.

