Shillong: Five people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that took place in Shillong last month. This comes at a time when Meghalaya Police have been continuously questioning leaders of the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP). President of the FKJGP Dundee Khongsit was summoned on Monday for questioning at the Sadar police station.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Vivek Syiem and East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtnger informed that five people have been arrested so far out of the three cases that were registered last month.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

An unemployment rally was carried out by FKJGP on October 28 when some masked protestors went on a rampage attacking passersby and commuters.

Syiem said that they have been getting the full cooperation of the organisation and that investigation is going on.

He added that there has been progress in the interrogation of the case and notices have been served to the leaders of the FKJGP. They have appeared at the police station for questioning, he said.

Last week, the leaders of the organisation were miffed with the police as they alleged that the process of interrogation took eight hours and they felt harassed. Syiem ruled out claims of harrasment towards the leaders or members of the FKJGP.

Meanwhile, FKJGP president Dundee Khongsit who was summoned for questioning at the Sadar police station on Monday morning said that the government should not provoke or push them against the wall.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“If the government continues to push us we will be compelled to confront it,” said Khongsit.

SP Nongtnger mentioned that the citizens have been very helpful in providing the police with information and also the videos that have gone viral as it has helped the police a lot.

Also read | Meghalaya: 3-day free health & surgical camps begin in Tura

Trending Stories









