Tura: With an aim to provide free medical and surgical services as well as to make basic healthcare accessible to all, a 3-day health camp is being organised from November 14-16 at the Jengjal Sub Divisional Hospital in Tura under West Garo Hills.

A panel of doctors from Malaysia and Vellore will be providing free health check-ups during the 3-day health camp. The sub-divisional hospital is being run by the Adventist Mission Hospital Society.

While the health check-up camp is being held at the Social Mobilisation Experimentation and Learning Centre (SMELC) building in Tura between 1 pm and 8 pm, the medical and surgical camp is being held at Jengjal Hospital.

The health check-up includes free tests for blood pressure, calculation of BMI and body fat, basic heart and lung risk assessment, and health-age calculation.

Counselling provided by Malaysian doctors will be on healthy lifestyles, reducing risks of disease, stress relief, simple home remedies, as well as the importance of good nutrition.

At the sub-divisional hospital, doctors from Vellore will perform vision and dental check-ups and medical, pulmonary, and paediatric checks.

