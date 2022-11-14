Resubelpara: Residents of Kharkutta have alleged that many of the MLA schemes that were to be distributed through the constituency have not been completed even as they have been allegedly ‘100% complete’ on paper, as learnt through documents received under the Right to Information Act (RTI).

Responses received through RTI have revealed that many projects and distribution of MLA schemes under legislator Rupert Momin’s Kharkutta constituency have been listed as 100% complete. Only problem? They are actually missing on the ground.

“We verified the information on the distribution of schemes and found that the two garbage vans and two water tankers purchased at Rs 20 lakh have not been provided by the MLA. This is just a few of the schemes under the Special Rural Works Programme (SRWP) that we were able to verify. I am sure we will find many more,” alleged Pranton Marak, a resident.

The said project has been shown to have been distributed in 2017-18, the first year of the present MDA government.

When contacted, MLA Rupert Momin, however, rubbished the allegations. He said they had to change the project from that of garbage dumper and water tankers to another heavy vehicle that was necessary for the people of the constituency.

The residents also mentioned other schemes that have not been taken up even as the progress report states that the project is 100 per cent complete.

“The construction of earthwork for a playground in the village of Rangga for Rs 1.5 lakh has not been done. Further, earthwork for jeepable roads in the villages of Chimadare, Chichra, Wapil A and Agropathar (each worth Rs 1.5 lakh) has not been taken up though it has been shown as complete,” added Marak.

Even as it is the government’s records that give residents a clear picture, MLA Momin insists there has been no wrongdoing on his part.

“None of our projects are false and I am working to ensure public convenience. All schemes are being worked on, sometimes we even add money from my own pocket,” said Momin.

Another project — the construction of a waiting shed at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh in the village of Megam Akong — has also not been taken up. The purchase and installation of solar lights in the villages of Kharkutta and Adokgre, sanctioned at Rs 5 lakh, is also allegedly missing.

On the issue of solar lights, MLA Momin said that the concerned departments are waiting for the road expansion, and once complete, the lights will be installed. He added that there was still time to complete the projects and he would ensure that they would be done before his term as MLA expires.

Meanwhile, another resident of Adokgre alleged that a market shed, that would have cost Rs 5 lakh, was not even worked on though it has been shown as complete in official records.

“Not even a single brick or even one cement bag has been used. There is no market shed at all in Rongbang provided through the MLA scheme, despite it being shown on the completed projects list,” said Teseng Momin from the village of Adokgre.

