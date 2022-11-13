Shillong: Assam won the final of the mixed team championship 3 matches to 1 against Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday evening at the Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Complex Indoor Stadium here in the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022.

The Assam team comprised Tonmoy Bikash Boruah, Isharani Baruah, Abishek Borah, Jayraj Pegu, and Manali Bora.

Laa Tukum, Dolma Tamang, Nikhil Chetry, Pinky Karki, Taring Yania and Sonam Tamang made up the Arunachal team.

The individual rounds began afterwards, with Assam looking to continue to dominate as they won all the men’s singles, women’s singles, mixed doubles, men’s doubles and women’s doubles matches that they competed in.

