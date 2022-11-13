TURA: A Bangladeshi national, who illegally crossed over to Purakhasia village in the West Garo Hills district, was apprehended by the locals of Puran Bazar on Sunday.

The Bangladeshi national, identified as Ushav Miah, was later handed over to West Garo Hills police.

According to police, the Purakhasia police outpost received information that a Bangladeshi national had been caught by the residents of Puran Bazar.

Acting on the specific information, a police team rushed to the spot and took Ushav Miah into custody.

As per reports, Ushav Miah is a resident of Telia in Nosandi district of Bangladesh.

Upon interrogation, the arrested Bangladeshi national told police that he was loitering around in the border area and mistakenly entered the Indian territory.

Police informed that Miah had been sent for medical examination and is currently being kept at Purakhasia outpost lock up for further necessary action.

