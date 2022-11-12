Meghalaya win first gold medal at 2nd North East Olympic Games in cycling

Shillong: Meghalaya won its first gold medal at the 2nd North East Olympic Games, with Willbornson Wahlang winning the MTB Downhill Hardtail men’s race at Malki Forest today.

Meghalaya swept this particular category with its cyclists taking the silver and bronze as well through Amedius Therlang Marbaniang and Nicholas Syrti respectively. Just two seconds separated the top three, with Wahlang finishing the course in 2 minutes, 23 seconds, ahead of Marbaniang (2:24) and Syrti (2:25).

Manipur claimed another gold medal through Thokchom Tennyson Singh (2:08) in the MTB Downhill Full Suspension men’s race, ahead of Meghalaya’s Dame Wanki Ha-o Suiam (2:15). Another Manipur cyclist, Kshetrimayum Jack Singh (2:19), was third.

In the women’s open cross country race, Lindum Iakia of Arunachal Pradesh was first clocking 9 minutes, 42 seconds, with the Manipur pair of Pangambam Priya Devi (9:43.44) and Haomon Urbashi Devi (9:48.10) coming in second and third respectively.

Yesterday, in the junior competition, AZ Thotmachan from Manipur bagged the gold medal, with Pynshailang Khyllait from Meghalaya coming second, and Vanlalruata of Mizoram third.

In the elite men’s cross country, gold was won by Manipur’s Khundrakpam Ronel Singh, while home hero Kevin John Khyllait crossed the finish line in second place and Mesak Vanlalvena from Mizoram came in third.

The prize distribution ceremony for all the above events was held today, with MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh as the chief guest. Other dignitaries included Additional CEO of NEOG 2022 and secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Cyril VD Diengdoh.

The cyclists will have a break of two days before Tuesday’s 80 km road race, which will take the riders from Shillong to Mawthadraishan.

