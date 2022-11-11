Tura: The Rugala Ceremony marked the second Day of the 46th Hundred Drums Wangala Festival held at the permanent site of A’chik Heritage Village at Wangala A’dam, Chibragre. Leader of the Opposition, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Dr Mukul M Sangma graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Expressing his gratitude to the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee for being able to witness the festival at the present permanent site, Dr Mukul M Sangma also acknowledged the committee members for choosing this wonderful site for the greater interest of the people of the region to cater to the ever-increasing Wangala festival. He mentioned that this event has a significant role in preserving the rich culture and traditions of our forefathers as well as showcasing our identity to others.

Stating that the festival had been organized for many years at Asanang, but due to various constraints, the change of venue to a better place was necessitated, he said. Further, he also thanked the concerned Nokma and the clan members for generously donating the land for this noble cause and added that this will be a collective resolve to assure and create a befitting venue to host this extraordinary festival which is connected with our way of life and culture. Recalling and acknowledging the immense contributions of the founding members of the committee, he said that despite various challenges faced they have taken this festival to this present state and added that in his capacity as Chief Minister in the previous government, he had also increased the amount sanctioned for the festival.

Moreover, while we preserve, protect and promote our culture and traditions, he said that the rights and privileges enshrined in the 6th Schedule of the Constitution and powers and functions of the Traditional Court of the Nokmas are being neglected and therefore, these customary practices also should be practised and safeguarded or else we will be deprived of our rights and privileges in future, he added.

Chairperson, Meghalaya State Commission for Climate Change and Sustainable Development Ferlin C A Sangma gracing the occasion as Guest of Honour, Chairman, Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee, Ronald Rikman Sangma were among others who spoke during the festival.

It may be mentioned that a day ahead of the Wangala, a ritual called Rugala is performed by the Nokma (A Village Chief) and in this ritual, the offering of the first-hand special rice beer along with cooked rice and the vegetables are given to Misi Saljong, the Great Giver.

Other than the rugala ceremony, the second day of the festival witnessed the Ajia Doroa and Folk Song Competition organized intending to promote the traditional music and musical instruments of our tribe.

MLA, Rangsakona Assembly Constituency, Zenith M Sangma, MLA Salmanpara Assembly Constituency, Winnerson Sangma, MDC, Sadiarani Sangma, President Nokma Council, Skylance G Momin, other Dignitaries, District Officials, Members of the Wangala Committee and Tourist from the country and abroad were among other who attended the festival.

