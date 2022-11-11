Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday inaugurated the Rongjeng Civil Sub-Division in East Garo Hills in presence of Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira, MLA Jim Sangma, Thomas A Sangma, Brening Sangma, Rupert Momin and Pongseng Marak.

The demand for creation of Rongjeng Civil Sub-Division has been pending for over four decades. In 2017, the administrative unit was created at Rongjeng, which was upgraded as civil sub division on Friday vide notification from the Governor.

The new sub-division will have administrative control over Rongjeng C&RD block, with at least 180 plus villages within it.

Speaking on the occasion, local MLA Jim Sangma expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for fulfilling the long awaited aspirations of the people. He also lauded the Chief Minister for fulfilling the vision of Lt Purno Sangma, who was a strong advocate for creation of Rongjeng Civil Sub Division.

The Chief Minister unveiled the plaque and handed over the notification to new SDO Civil Reuben Momin and congratulated the people of the area for coming out in large numbers to witness the historic day.

“Happy to fulfill the long pending needs of the people,” the Chief Minister said while dedicating the new subdivision to the people.

“P.A Sangma had a close connection with the people of Rongjeng. The Government is working with a vision to bring change and progress in the State,” he added.

“It is the endeavour of the MDA government to bring administration closer to the people. We are planning to upgrade many more blocks and sub divisions so that people can avail the services,” he added.

Speaking on the commitment of the Government to ensure better governance and delivery of services, the Chief Minister recalled statement made by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during his recent visit wherein he termed the state as ‘most progressive’ in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the country.

“Other states in the country should learn from Meghalaya,” the Minister had said, the Chief Minister told the gathering while explaining the commitment his government has for the people to better their lives.

He also informed that Meghalaya has been performing well in different sectors including MGNREGS implementation, where the annual spending has increased to ₹1600 cr.

“In comparison to states like Nagaland and Manipur the spending under MGNREGS is about ₹ 600 – 700 cr while Meghalaya’s spending has been very high. This is the result of how our government has ensured better implementation of the programme,” he added.

