Shillong: The second edition of the North East Olympic Games (NEOG), 2022 kickstarted with a glitzy opening ceremony at SAI NEHU Athletics field in Shillong on Thursday.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp. “Sports are very critical in shaping the mind and personality of the youths,” Sangma said while addressing the inaugural function at the SAI complex.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He congratulated all the athletes who are participating in the event and urged them to uphold the ethics of sportsmanship.

Over 3,000 athletes from the region will participate across 18 sports disciplines.

A dazzling 500 drone show marked the beginning of the North East Olympic Games, which will showcase some of the biggest sporting talents of the region. Olympian Hima Das of Assam was present at the inaugural ceremony. The event was hosted by actor and television presenter Mandira Bedi.

The Chief Minister added that the event is a platform for the athletes of the region to make a mark for themselves in international events such as the Olympics.

An array of dance and music performances set the tone for the start of the 2nd edition of the North East Olympic Games, which was attended by dignitaries from different parts of the northeastern region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh said the aim of organising the games is to encourage more participation of youths to discover talents for higher-level competitions.

Disciplines in the games include archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, wushu, cycling, golf, weightlifting and wrestling.

The event is jointly organised by the Government of Meghalaya along with the North East Olympic Association and Meghalaya State Olympic Association.

MSOA Working President John F Kharshiing said, “We have used this opportunity to create new infrastructure and facilities for the smooth and comfortable experience for the athletes. We are grateful to the state government for bringing a paradigm shift in its approach to sports development.”

NEOA president Th Radheshyam said that the whole purpose of the NEOG, which was launched in 2018, is to give a foundation for the youth. “We want to build on the aspirations of our children and help them accomplish their full potential. Our youths should have the best environment to build themselves up,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Meghalaya has a remarkable way of doing things. The love and affection shown to everyone have been amazing,” he added.

The opening ceremony ended with fireworks and a jamming session.

Also read | Meghalaya: Over 2,500 Congress members attend BCC meet in show of strength

Trending Stories









