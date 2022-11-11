Golf, table tennis, basketball kick-start at North East Olympic Games 2022

Shillong: The 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 began in earnest on Thursday with golf, table tennis, and basketball joining football as the sports that got underway.

Golf is being played at the picturesque Shillong Golf Course, with 80 players from the northeastern states playing 18 holes a day over four rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meghalaya’s Anil Ram tees off

At the NEIGRIHMS Indoor Basketball Court, Mizoram stormed to a 126-35 victory over Tripura in Pool A. The second match saw Nagaland winning comfortably against Arunachal Pradesh 87-39 in Pool B.

The first of the women’s matches followed with Sikkim putting in a strong performance to beat Mizoram 78-50 in Pool B. After three rather one-sided results, Nagaland edged Manipur by just six points — 47 to 41, in Pool A of the women’s event. Hosts Meghalaya then pulled off a 79-54 victory against Sikkim in the men’s Pool B.

There were two U-17 women’s football matches on Thursday at the MFA Turf in Polo Ground. The first saw Arunachal Pradesh defeat Mizoram 3-1 in Group 2. Awih Ngiahdim put Mizoram in the lead, but Arunachal overturned that deficit with goals by Ciani (32th minute) Yumlum (68th minute) and Angel Tayang (in the 81st minute).

Later, in Group 1, there were two hat tricks by Manipur as they defeated Sikkim 6-0. Laishram Rejijia Devi (10th, 16th and 38th minute) scored her treble in the first half itself, while Loktongbam Shelia Devi scored goals in both halves in the 42nd, 63rd and 88th minute of the game.

Friday will see three U-21 men’s matches — Arunachal vs Sikkim at 9 am, Meghalaya vs Nagaland at 12.30 pm, and Manipur vs Mizoram at 4.30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Table tennis, meanwhile, saw the start of their team matches.

In the women’s competition, Manipur defeated Tripura 3-1, Meghalaya beat Sikkim 3-0, Mizoram defeated Nagaland 3-0, Tripura took down Arunachal 3-1, Mizoram beat Sikkim 3-0, and Meghalaya defeated Nagaland 3-0.

In the men’s events, Mizoram were 3-0 victors over Arunachal, while Nagaland took down Sikkim by the same margin. Manipur was 3-0 winner against Arunachal before Meghalaya defeated Nagaland 3-1.

Also read | Meghalaya: Over 2,500 Congress members attend BCC meet in show of strength

Trending Stories









