TURA: Candidates from Baghmara in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills, who cleared the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test or the MTET in 2021, have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma seeking appointment in the existing vacant posts in the state.

In the memorandum, the candidates reminded that several posts have been lying vacant in government lower primary and upper primary schools in South Garo Hills. The candidates have sought appointments for the vacant posts as early as possible.

The candidates have also requested that no other MTET examination be conducted until the vacancies are filled.

The aspiring teachers said that many of the candidates have now crossed the prescribed age limit due to the delay in their appointment.

They have urged the government that they should also be considered for appointment. They also requested that the appointment to all the vacant posts be made as per the RTE norms and guidelines.

