Tura: The Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC) recently released compensation to the family members of the six deceased victims and the surviving victim of the bus accident that occurred along the border between East Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills at Nongchram in October last year.

Shortly after midnight on October 30 last year, the bus the victims were travelling in skidded off the bridge at Nongchram and plunged into the Ringdi River. As many as six persons lost their lives in the incident while 16 others were injured.

The MTC had on the same day of the incident provided an ex-gratia of Rs 100,000/- to the families of the deceased victims and Rs 50,000/- to the surviving victim. The Corporation however failed to disburse the compensation in the following month as assured, following which the claimants moved the HC. The court directed the Corporation to release the compensation amount within a period of three months from the date of the passing of the order.

As per the direction, an amount of Rs 7 lakh each was disbursed to all the victims and their families on November 7. Those that received the compensation included surviving victim Pukan N Marak, families of the late Sengsrang R Marak, Late Tangsimbirth M Sangma, Late Trawin R Marak, Late Dimsi M Sangma, Late Larseng M Marak and Late Chekamchi M Sangma.

