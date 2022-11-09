Shillong: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a four-member education commission comprising one chairperson, two advisors and one secretary.

The mandate of the commission is to advise the government on matters relating to schools and colleges, in the terms of their systems, institutional structures, salary structures, and the management, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Commission will also have to produce a concrete solution and strategic recommendation for ushering in reforms in the education system from the perspective of NEP 2020, officials added.

The commission will also look at the establishment of an effective mechanism to ensure pay parity with regard to salaries of teachers under different aided categories with respect to government teachers. The four-member team will also look at the way forward for issues pertaining to teachers under SSA, which is the rationalization of schools, especially with regard to unviable schools, surplus schools, low enrollment schools, zero enrollment schools, single-digit enrollment schools and single-teacher schools.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the government has been putting a lot of effort in the last four years in the education sector which is now beginning to show results. He said that under the PGI scores, NITI Aayog has officially notified that in terms of infrastructure and facilities, Meghalaya is ranked second in the country in terms of infrastructure in the education sector.

The chief minister added that overall in all the five indexes that are there by the PGI Niti Aayog for the education sector, they have ranked Meghalaya as the fifth highest improved state in the country and the second highest improved state in the Northeast.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Scholarships around Rs 170 crore pending, says minister

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









