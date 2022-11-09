Tura: Sitting NPP MDC of Naguapara (Tikrikilla) Dormonath Sangma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday at an event held at Orchid Lodge in Tura, West Garo Hills.

He was accompanied by Drozil Sangma and Pulin Hato, the NPP leaders from Ampati and Mendipathar, Congress leader Dular Sarkar, and hundreds of supporters from different political parties.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The new joinees were welcomed into the party’s fold by the National Vice President of BJP and Meghalaya in charge, M Chuba Ao, National Secretary of the BJP, Rituraj Sinha, and state party president, Ernest Mawrie, among others.

Welcoming them into the party, Rituraj Sinha assured the new joinees that BJP will provide them a platform to serve the people of their respective constituencies and fulfil their aspirations.

The former leaders of the NPP and Congress hailed the Narendra Modi-led BJP government and said that it is the only party that works for the true upliftment of the people.

Also Read | Go slow on NEP implementation, say experts at USTM workshop

Trending Stories









