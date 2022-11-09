Shillong: Meghalaya education minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday informed that pending scholarships in the state for the year 2021-22 amount to a whooping Rs 169,72,91,678.

Rymbui, through his social media page, informed that the government of Meghalaya has released pre-matric and post-matric scholarships to 61,116 students of the state. “Disbursement to the individual accounts of the beneficiary students will start immediately through PFMS,” mentioned Rymbui.

See more Govt.of Meghalaya has released Pre Matric & Post Matric Scholarship amounting to Rs 1697291678/- for the year 2021-2022 to 61116 Students of the State. Disbursement to individual account of the Beneficiary Students will start immediately through PFMS @CMO_Meghalaya @SangmaConrad — Lahkmen Rymbui (@LahkmenR) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the Hynñiewtrep Youth Council (HYC) education cell announced it will hold a peaceful rally to demand the immediate release of the pending scholarships.

The rally is expected to be joined by almost 50 institutions. 700 students are expected to join the peaceful rally, which will start from 1 pm on November 10. The rally is scheduled to start from Madan Iewrynghep, Fire brigade and will culminate at the Additional Secretariat building.

During a press conference at the Shillong Press Club, education secretary Enlang Sawian said that the organisation has decided to hold the rally after numerous failed attempts to seek a response from the government.

“We have been demanding the release of our scholarships but it seems like the government is not interested to pay heed to our problems.” The scholarships are important for those who come from economically weaker sections, he added.

The HYC education cell members also added though they are aware that CrPC 144 has been imposed, they believe that their rally will not create a law and order situation.

Sawian added that the organisation is ready to face the consequences and any obstructions on Thursday as they believe the rally is in the interest of the general public.

