Tura: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe inaugurated the Khelo India Centre at the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Tura on Wednesday.

District Sports Officer Saljagring M Marak, school principal Arlinda M Marak, teachers, students, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the deputy commissioner said that sports is as important as studies. He urged the students to grab the opportunities being provided through the centre. West Garo Hills has two such centres.

Tembe said that a 42-kilometre marathon, ‘Turathon’ will be organised on December 12. He urged the students to participate in the event.

The district sports officer said that with the inauguration of the centre, the district is now hopeful of producing an Olympian from among its athletes.

The school principal said that Khelo India is a national programme for reviving sports culture in India at the grassroot level by building a strong framework for all sports played in the country to establish India as a great sporting nation.

She also said that 30 students from the school have been selected to undergo training and Rosina Ch Momin, a national athlete and the former student of the school, has been appointed as the coach for the school.

Also Read | Go slow on NEP implementation, say experts at USTM workshop



