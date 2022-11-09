Shillong: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of a separate recruitment board for medical services, chief minister Conrad K Sangma informed.

“This is being done in view of the huge backlog of 176 vacancies for specialists and 366 for general doctors,” the CM said.

The CM said the backlog in filling the vacancies was because the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) had not been able to conduct interviews and the necessary procedures since 2017.

CM Sangma said that it was due to COVID and other recruitments in different departments that the MPSC was not able to conduct the necessary recruitment processes.

“Our endeavour is that in the next 2-3 months, we will work towards ensuring all these posts are completed through the Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board,” the CM said.

