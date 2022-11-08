Ampati: To support senior citizens to live a dignified life, South West Garo Hills observed the International Day for Older persons at Mukdangra United Secondary School of Mukdangra village on Tuesday.

Free health screening camp during International Day for Older Persons at Mukdangra

The programme, which was to be organised on October 1, was rescheduled due to unavoidable circumstances.

With the theme ‘Resilience of Older Persons in Changing World’, the programme was organised by the Office of the District Social Welfare Officer in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority to strengthen the contributions of senior citizens towards society.

International Day for Older Persons at Mukdangra

Timchida Marak, medical and health officer of Garobadha CHC, and Taniya Marak, legal cum protection officer of Ampati, spoke as resource persons on the health and legal rights of senior citizens.

Various topics, such as the Maintainance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, rights and privileges of senior citizens at various institutions and public places, availability and usage of senior citizen ID cards, effective use of teleconsultation services at health centres, availability of ABHA facilities, maintenance of healthy health routines and daily physical exercises, were discussed during the programme.

Gifts were also distributed to senior citizens who attended the programme. Among the oldest senior citizens who graced the occasion was 91-year-old Dingjeng Ch. Marak, who hails from Asimgre village, and 92-year-old Gretilla D Arengh from Dengasi village

Besides, free health screening was also conducted at the venue for the senior citizens as part of the event.

