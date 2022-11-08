Tura: Meghalaya Health Minister James PK Sangma on Tuesday flagged off the ambulance donated by the Hans Foundation to Dadenggre Community Health Centre (CHC).

Dadenggre Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Vibhor Aggarwal, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Pankaj Kumar Rasgania, Dadenggre BDO, Cheman D Shira, Additional DM&HO, Jakrambal A Sangma were also present at the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that ambulances are a very important part of medical institutions without which the doctors, nurses and other health workers are helpless. Dadenggre was without an ambulance for many years but the health department worked very hard to provide the requirement. He expressed gratefulness to Hans Foundation which has donated one ambulance with Advance Life Support (ALS) facilities to Dadenggre. Saying that there are challenges in the health sector, he also sought cooperation and support from the people of the region.

The others who spoke on the occasion included SDO (C), Vibhor Aggarwal, SDPO, Pankaj Kumar Rasgania and the Nokma of Dadenggre, Grenath A Sangma.

Dr. Sillang R Sangma, Sub-Divisional Medical and Health Officer, proposed the vote of thanks and the pastor of Dadenggre Baptist Church, Anthony Sangma, offered the dedication prayer.

Later, during the day, the minister also inaugurated the youth centre under the CMYC at Dadenggre Puri Govt. Higher Secondary School.

Also Read | NE Olympics: Meghalaya off to winning start

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









