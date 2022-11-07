Shillong: Shad Nongkrem Festival comes to grand conclusion

The five-day-long Nongkrem Dance Festival, celebrated during Autumn, came to an end today.

Ka Pomblang Nongkrem dance, popularly known as Nongkrem dance, was one of the highlights of the festival. Similar to all other festivals of Meghalaya, Nongkrem Dance is performed to appease the Goddess Ka Blei Synshar for a rich harvest and prosperity of the people.

For the past two years due to the pandemic, the festival could not be celebrated in its usual form. However, this year, with the situation being somewhat normal, hundreds of spectators and dancers gathered at the Royal Residence.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma along with other ministers also attended the festival.

Greeting the citizens of the state on this occasion, Sangma said that our tradition and culture are what makes the people of the state unique.

“Hence protecting and promoting our culture and different festivals is something that we all should strive to do. As a government we have been supporting all different festivals,” said Sangma.

The CM also handed a cheque of Rs 2 crore to the chief for the infrastructure of Shad Nongkrem so that it can improve in the long run.

The Syiem (Tribal Chief) of Hima Khyrim, Dr Balajied Sing Syiem also expressed his gratitude towards the chief minister for the sanctioned amount. “The CM had visited last year and saw that the dancing arena needed to be developed. It is with his initiative that a decision has been taken to develop and preserve this area,” said Dr Syiem.

