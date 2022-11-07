Meghalaya: James Sangma lays foundation stone for Bajengdoba CHC

Tura: Health & Family Welfare Minister, James P K Sangma, on Monday, November 7, laid the foundation stone for Bajengdoba Community Health Centre (CHC) in North Garo Hills.

Speaking during the function, James said it was at the behest of Bajengdoba MLA, Pongseng Marak that the government took up the matter and approved the proposal ultimately leading to the laying of the foundation stone for the CHC.

“It’s a momentous day to celebrate the upgradation of the PHC into CHC after a period of 33 years since the establishment of the Bajengdoba PHC. The upcoming CHC would prove beneficial for the local people. Bajengdoba being on the National Highway has often reported motor accidental cases time after time which raised the need for an upgraded CHC with better equipped medical infrastructures to address emergency cases,” said James PK Sangma.

“Insurance money has been enhanced where a beneficiary can avail from rupees 5 lakh to rupees 30 lakhs which will also include the out-patient department under the MHIS,” he said.

It was also informed during the programme that the state would soon send out its first batch of medical practitioners for a capacity-building programme with the Tamil Nadu government. An appeal was also made to the local people for building good public relations with medical professionals.

