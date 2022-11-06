Shillong: Assam Rifles conducts second edition of Half Marathon

The Assam Rifles organised the second edition of the Half Marathon as part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations on Sunday at the headquarters of the Directorate General of Assam Rifles, Laitkor, Shillong.

The marathon commemorates 76 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements and promotes the ‘Fit India Movement’.

The run was open to men and women in various age categories, displaying the spirit of unity in diversity and promoting national unity.

Governor of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh Brig BD Mishra (Retd) graced the occasion as chief guest

Held against the backdrop of the scenic hills of East Khasi District at Laitkor, the event was a major success as witnessed by the massive and enthusiastic participation of serving personnel and families of the Assam Rifles, Army, Air Force, CRPF, CISF, SSB, BSF and Meghalaya Police.

Seasoned cross-country runners from the Meghalaya Olympic Association also took part in the event.

The run was divided into three categories — 21, 10, and 5 kilometres, each with its own age group. As many as 303 people participated in the 21-kilometre half marathon, 512 in the 10-kilometre run, and 224 in the 5-kilometre Run for Fun.

The winners of the 21-kilometre category in the different age groups included Emphius Nongrum and Darisha Langjuh (21-30 age group), Suvisje and Lt Col Shreya Rawat (31-40 age group), Commandant Pramod Kumar and Aarti Yadav (41-50 age group), and Colonel Eben Simeon and Beena Venkatesh in the over 50 age group category.

Lt Gen PC Nair, AVSM, YSM, PhD, DG Assam Rifles also participated in the over 50 age category in the 21-kilometre run.

Children as young as five years old participated and successfully completed the 5-kilometre category showing their enthusiasm and resolve.

The Assam Rifles popularly known as the ‘Sentinels of the Northeast’ has committed itself towards peace and development of the Northeast.

It has carried out numerous activities promoting “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and “Fit India Movement” in the past. This brings cohesiveness to the region and also plays a pivotal role towards nation-building, thereby making it a “force that binds the Northeast”.

