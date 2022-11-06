TURA: The A’chik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW) has condemned GHADC CEM, Albinush R Marak for allegedly refusing to approve the election of a fresh Lasker at Rongsak village court recently.
According to the organization, the Rural Administration department of the GHADC recently conducted the election in which one, Janggin T Sangma won against two others by polling 31 votes out of the total of 34. However, the CEM is said to have refused to approve the election on the pretext that he was not consulted on the matter.
“This is not right. We have been told that the officials of the Rural Administration department can conduct such elections on their own whenever there is a vacancy to be filled. The CEM only has to approve the election so why was it not done,” it said.
According to the organization, officials of the same department had also recently conducted a Lasker election for Rongram Village Court which was approved by the CEM without any questions raised.
